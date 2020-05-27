Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $427,734.89 and $178,896.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00447183 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00183702 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015217 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007974 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,432,275 coins and its circulating supply is 19,432,263 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

