Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.20 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $17.26 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03792951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010930 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,546,429 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

