Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.90

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.90 and last traded at $126.80, with a volume of 4807636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

