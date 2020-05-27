Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Sells $2,328,750.00 in Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Luminex stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 63,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 6,283.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LMNX. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.