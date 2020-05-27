Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Sells $2,328,750.00 in Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Luminex stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 63,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 0.73.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 6,283.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on LMNX. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.
