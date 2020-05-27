Magnum Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.02038375 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00179661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

