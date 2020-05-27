Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.14, approximately 501,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 788,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,531.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,924,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

