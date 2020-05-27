Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

MNK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 5,075,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $271.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.54.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 240,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 477,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

