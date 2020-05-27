Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,160 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,091 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,352. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $121.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.64.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

