Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 33,558 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for about 3.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

VOD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 3,635,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.45%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

