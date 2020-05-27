Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $24.69 Million Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98,702 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for 6.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.42% of Bunge worth $24,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,515,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,594,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bunge by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 400,675 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bunge by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after buying an additional 369,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after buying an additional 319,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. 152,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship purchased 11,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos purchased 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,332.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $815,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

