Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 4,522 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 5.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.75% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,892. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

