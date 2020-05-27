Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Takes $5.15 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 157,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 110,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,198,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.82. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $237.20. The firm has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,533 shares of company stock worth $13,978,097. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

