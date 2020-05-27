Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.39, approximately 697,472 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 696,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.
MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.
The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares during the period.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.