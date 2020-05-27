Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.39, approximately 697,472 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 696,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

