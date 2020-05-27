Manna (MANNA) Market Cap Reaches $394,081.61

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 65.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Manna has a market cap of $394,081.61 and approximately $25.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. In the last week, Manna has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,719,490 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,015 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

