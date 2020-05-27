MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.71, 251,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 294,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $400.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.74.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $3,518,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13,399.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,662 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $3,540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

