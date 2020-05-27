Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 132.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on MBII. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

