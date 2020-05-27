Martha A. M. Morfitt Sells 45,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE GGG traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.57.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
