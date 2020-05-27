Martha A. M. Morfitt Sells 45,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,268,000 after acquiring an additional 239,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,895,000 after acquiring an additional 143,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

