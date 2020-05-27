Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $69.99, approximately 160,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 226,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Get Masonite International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.