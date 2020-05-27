Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $282,994.93 and approximately $8,790.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.19 or 0.02263706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00073467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

