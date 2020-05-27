Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptohub and YoBit. Maxcoin has a market cap of $118,377.38 and $26.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00801877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028398 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00156317 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00199161 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

