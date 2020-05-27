MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (MOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a twelve month low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of A$2.10 ($1.49).

