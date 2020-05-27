MCP Master Income Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.76. MCP Master Income Trust has a 52 week low of A$1.27 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of A$2.09 ($1.48).

About MCP Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

