Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $733.40.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MELI traded down $23.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $810.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $660.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.89. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $864.05.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.