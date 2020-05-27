Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Cfra dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $355,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. 465,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.