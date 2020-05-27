Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.11

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $658,937.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.83 or 0.02262779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00073549 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,255,489 coins and its circulating supply is 78,255,384 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

