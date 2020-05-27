Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $24.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.77.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 369.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 270.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 458,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

