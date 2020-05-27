MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Up 7.2%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.78, 18,630,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 23,252,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.94%.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 852.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

