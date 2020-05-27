Michael H. Terzich Sells 5,229 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ZBRA stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.67. 496,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.
ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.