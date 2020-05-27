Michael H. Terzich Sells 5,229 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZBRA stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.67. 496,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

