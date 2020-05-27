Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897,532. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $651,802,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $282,293,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.