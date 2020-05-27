Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.
Shares of MU traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897,532. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19.
In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $651,802,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $282,293,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.