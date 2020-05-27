MINDOL (MIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $246,813.00

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00029990 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. MINDOL has a total market cap of $468.04 million and $246,813.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00801758 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00200157 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000868 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.