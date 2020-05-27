Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.28. The company had revenue of C$31.53 million for the quarter.

