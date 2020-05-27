Mithril Market Capitalization Tops $4.07 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $7.23 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 846,265,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

