Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE MODN traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 809,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Model N has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $983.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $424,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $938,627 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $41,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 395,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 674,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Model N by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 213,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 60.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 180,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

