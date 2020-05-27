Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,477 shares of company stock worth $17,407,839 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.00. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.45.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

