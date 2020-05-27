Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $25.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,725 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,449,000 after buying an additional 1,127,959 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,489,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mplx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,029,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,400,000 after buying an additional 838,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,730,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.97. Mplx has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

