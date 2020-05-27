Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NGVC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 166,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $277.52 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGVC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

