NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on GASNY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Get NATURGY ENERGY /ADR alerts:

Shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,933. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.