NavCoin (NAV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $622,311.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001297 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Binance. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $622,311.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000536 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,748,249 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, cfinex, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

