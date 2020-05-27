Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading Up 6.6%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.49, approximately 225,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 234,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 40,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

