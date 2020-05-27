Nebula AI (NBAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a market cap of $300,625.24 and $23.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,912,439,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

