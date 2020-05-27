Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE NNI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,061. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.