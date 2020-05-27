Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,501. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.20.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank purchased 17,394 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $192,551.58.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

