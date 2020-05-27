Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down to $59.21

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.69, but opened at $59.21. Newmont Goldcorp shares last traded at $57.79, with a volume of 9,927,154 shares traded.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $221,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,276,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock worth $6,492,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $378,296,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

