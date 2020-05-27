NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells $1,744,764.57 in Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.13. 3,048,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,762. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.