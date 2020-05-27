Nimiq (NIM) Trading 63.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $396,991.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,093.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.02268514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.32 or 0.02543784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00478004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00705066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00073813 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00501298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,814,799,229 coins and its circulating supply is 5,988,799,229 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

