Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $50,968.97 and approximately $44.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.