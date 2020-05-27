NIX (NIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. NIX has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $125,268.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $10.39 and $51.55. During the last week, NIX has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,882.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.02285286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.12 or 0.02568191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00480305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00699049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00075719 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00505166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

