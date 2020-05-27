No BS Crypto (NOBS) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $37,083.82 and $16,427.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.03829221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031804 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

NOBS is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

