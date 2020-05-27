NoLimitCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $513.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $367,465.24 and approximately $513.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 612,518,887 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

