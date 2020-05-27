Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Norbord from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Norbord and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE:OSB traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,735. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$13.01 and a 1 year high of C$44.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.27%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

